Damien rallies for win over Nanakuli

Damien 37, Nanakuli 32

Sophomore quarterback AJ Tuifua threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Ho-Williams in the final seconds to give the Monarchs (1-1) the come-from-behind victory.

Tuifua finished with 254 yards and five touchdowns after throwing a pick-6 to Nanakuli’s Tamalii Namulauti-Auau to open the scoring.

The Golden Hawks (0-1) trailed 31-20 in the fourth quarter when Richard Federico caught two touchdown passes from Kanoa Torres to put Nanakuli ahead 32-21 after two failed two-point conversion attempts.

Dayton Savea had six catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Monarchs receiving corps. Tuifua also rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown.

No. 4 Campbell 61, Aiea 0

Junior Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Sabers (2-0, 1-0) reached the 60-point mark in consecutive games for the first time in school history.

Tana Togafau-Tavui scored Campbell’s first two touchdowns rushing and receiving to help the Sabers build a 48-0 halftime lead.

Backup quarterback Donny Faavi Jr. threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brystin Sansano in the fourth quarter to give Campbell 123 points in its first two games after beating Waipahu 62-34 last week.

No. 9 Kapolei 63, Radford 14

Junior quarterback Liatama Amisone threw for 292 yards and six touchdowns in the first half and also ran for an 84-yard score to lead the Hurricanes (1-1, 1-0) to a win over the Rams (0-2, 0-1) in the conference opener for both teams.

Amisone ended the first half with a 9-yard touchdown throw to Noah Gould with 11 seconds remaining to give him 15 completions in 17 attempts.

Afi Togafau, a McKinley transfer, finished 18-for-29 for 150 yards and a touchdown for Radford.

Kalani 20, McKinley 0

Koa Colburn and Aiden Trinidad recovered blocked punts in the end zone for touchdowns and the Falcons are 2-0 in OIA Division II for the first time since 2012 after shutting out the Tigers.

Silas Soberano caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kynan McCartney, who finished 8-for-21 for 132 yards.

Mana Lale-Saole led the Tigers with 73 rushing yards on 26 carries and sophomore Alyza Taufa recorded all three interceptions on defense for McKinley (0-2, 0-1).

—

Campbell 61, Aiea 0

At Kapolei

Aiea (0-2, 0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Campbell (2-0, 1-0) 21 27 7 6 — 61

Camp—Tana Togafau-Tavui 2 run (kick blocked)

Camp—Togafau-Tavui 3 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Sagapolutele run)

Camp—Rusten Abang 18 pass from Sagapolutele (Cristian Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Tainoa Lave 18 interception return (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana 15 run (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Sagapolutele 6 run (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Zayden Alviar-Costa 5 run (kick failed)

Camp—Donny Faavi Jr. 13 run (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Brystin Sansano 34 pass from Faavi Jr. (kick failed)

RUSHING—Aiea: Hiki Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo 2-66, Jheremie Cacpal 6-(minus 1), Keoki Stephens 3-(minus 3), Noah Deed 3-(minus 16), Ayden Bruhn 7-(minus 16). Campbell: Falaniko Scanlan 2-38, Faavi Jr. 3-37, Pena-Pihana 3-29, James Steffany-Flame 5-21, Xyler Jarra 2-11, Zayden Alviar-Costa 1-5, Togafau-Tavui 1-2, Sagapolutele 4-1.

PASSING—Aiea: Ayden Bruhn 4-10-1-24, Noah Deed 0-2-0-0. Campbell: Sagapolutele 16-25-0-216, Faavi Jr. 4-7-0-76.

RECEIVING—Aiea: Chad Colburn 1-12, Choy-Keb-Ah Lo 1-6, Cacpal 1-3, Jeremiah Hill 1-3. Campbell: Bang 5-85, Togafau-Tavui 6-78, Sansano 3-57, Rowen-Ray Bucao 2-35, Lave 1-15, Tyson Ball 1-15, Bailee Lopez 1-5, Steffany-Flame 1-2.

Kalani 20, McKinley 0

at Kaiser Stadium

McKinley (0-2, 0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kalani (2-0, 2-0) 6 7 0 7 — 20

Kaln—Silas Soberano 18 pass from Kynan McCartney (kick failed)

Kaln—Koa Colburn 0 blocked punt return (Brennan Takara kick)

Kaln—Aiden Trinidad 0 blocked punt return (Takara kick)

RUSHING—McKinley: Mana Lale-Saole 26-73, team 2-(minus 5), Fabien Pudja 2-(minus 11), Mana Ka‘io 8-(minus 16). Kalani: Sonny Iaea 12-69, Jordan Amalato 2-0, team 2-(minus 4), McCartney 3-(minus 14).

PASSING—McKinley: Ka‘io 6-14-2-43, Pudja 0-1-0-0. Kalani: McCartney 8-21-3-132.

RECEIVING—McKinley: Christoff Roy 2-21, Jessaiah Williams 2-17, John Laroco 1-4, Richard Kaneshiro 1-1. Kalani: Kai Kobayashi 2-84, Soberano 3-34, Iaea 2-10, La’akea Nishimoto 1-4.

Damien 37, Nanakuli 32

Damien (1-1) 7 6 12 12 — 37

Nanakuli (0-1) 6 8 6 12 — 32

Nan—Tamalii Namulauti-Auau 11 interception return (kick failed)

DMS—Dayton Savea 25 pass from AJ Tuifua (Samuel Kawakami kick)

Nan—Talitonu Keohuhu 2 run (Keohuhu run)

DMS—Savea 32 pass from Tuifua (kick blocked)

DMS—Savea 27 pass from Tuifua (kick failed)

Nan—Imi Asinsin 4 run (pass failed)

DMS—Tuifua 24 run (pass failed)

DMS—Nalu Chinen-Zablan 42 pass from Tuifua (kick blocked)

Nan—Richard Federico 19 pass from Kanoa Torres (run failed)

Nan—Federico 18 pass from Torres (run failed)

DMS—Wyatt Ho-Williams 8 pass from Tuifua (kick failed)

RUSHING—Damien: Sylas Alaimalo 16-126, Tuifua 7-72, Matthew Ishihara 1-1, Chinen-Zablan 1-(minus 1). Nanakuli: Asinsin 17-99, Keohuhu 11-64, Federico 3-19, Torres 1-5, Team 2-(minus 16).

PASSING—Damien: Tuifua 13-27-1-254. Nanakuli: Torres 17-30-0-199, Asinsin 1-2-0-6.

RECEIVING—Damien: Savea 6-157, Chinen-Zablan 2-53, Ian Sera 2-19, Alaimalo 1-11, Ho-Williams 1-8, Bryse Hopeau-Lampitoc 1-6. Nanakuli: Federico 5-99, Asinsin 6-71, Keohuhu 1-11, Kolomona Aleka 1-9, Titus Auwae 2-8, Caleb Akoni-Kelii 1-4, Blaze Baltazar-Conselva 1-3, Lyric Anuenue 1-0.

Kapolei 63, Radford 14

At Kapolei H.S. field

Radford (0-2, 0-1) 0 7 0 7 — 14

Kapolei (1-1, 1-0) 28 21 7 7 — 63

Kapo—Kaina Kamohalii 20 pass from Liatama Amisone (Hurley Kennedy kick)

Kapo—Tristen Inay 20 pass from Amisone (Kennedy kick)

Kapo—Amisone 84 run (Kennedy kick)

Kapo—Kamohalii 25 pass from Amisone (Kennedy kick)

Kapo—Inay 29 pass from Amisone (Kennedy kick)

Kapo—Zayne Pasion 22 pass from Amisone (Kennedy kick)

Rad—Jacob Sullivan 10 pass fro Afi Togafau (Luke Barner kick)

Kapo—Noah Gould 9 pass from Amisone (Kennedy kick)

Kapo—Chase Camarillo 18 run (Kennedy kick)

Kapo—Taylor Chuck 5 pass from Drey Pascual (Kennedy kick)

Rad—Jacob Barner 6 run (Barner kick)

RUSHING—Radford: Wendell Harrison 9-36, Barner 2-10, Caius Johnson 1-2, Joel Gillies 2-(minus 7), Togafau 6-(minus 22). Kapolei: Amisone 1-84, Izaea Lino 6-57, PJ Freitas 4-17, Gould 1-14, Pascual 1-3, team 1-(minus 5), Camarillo 5-(minus 24).

PASSING—Radford: Togafau 18-29-1-150, Barner 3-8-0-29. Kapolei: Amisone 15-17-0-292, Pascual 3-6-0-22.