Mililiani uses 34-point first quarter to cruise by D-I Kailua

The step down from the Open Division to Division I is a big one. Open powerhouse Mililani proved just how much with a 59-7 beatdown at home of Division I Kailua on Saturday night at John Kauinana Stadium.

“We’re just trying to get better and improve off of last week,” Mililani coach Rod York said. “But then again, we’re Open and (Kailua) is Division I. I mean hats off to Kailua; their coaching staff, Hauoli Wong, their players, they played tough. But at the same time, we’d rather play Punahou again, or Kahuku and Saint Louis every week.”

Fifty-two of Mililani’s points came in the first half, as the Trojans exploded out of the gate with a 34-point first quarter.

Trojans quarterback Kini McMillan completed 10-of-13 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns in just the first half, along with a rushing touchdown. Each of his four touchdown throws went to a different receiver, with six receivers catching at least one pass from McMillan.

“We just all did our part. When we all do our part, that’s what’s going to happen,” McMillan said about the offensive production. “I just feel like we’ve got the best offense in the state. We’ve got weapons everywhere. We have a lot of depth on this team, and no matter who you throw it to, they can go up and make a play.”

“That’s what we worked on, getting the ball out. Getting it out quick and to the right guys,” York added about McMillan’s performance. “I’m proud of him, he did a great job. You see some receivers who don’t usually get the ball, they caught passes because they were the open guy on the play and (McMillan) found them.”

Nakoa Kahana-Travis led the rushing attack with his hard-nose style of running, picking up 75 yards on nine carries as his brother Lehiwa sat out with an injury. A bulk of Kahana-Travis’s yards came after the initial contact.

“He’s a hammer,” York said about Kahana-Travis “Give him just a little hole, and he’s a tough running back to bring down. He runs with passion and he has natural vision He’s a one-cut and up guy.”

Mililani’s offense dominated the first half, but it was the Trojans defense that put the first points on the board. Kailua quarterback Romeo Ortiz’s pass was intercepted by Mililani’s Timothy Wallace, who returned it for a 51-yard pick-6.

“We’ve always been a defensive team. We pride ourselves on defense. But we still have to get better,” York said. “We had a busted coverage again. But the kids are getting better, buying in to what we’re going over.”

Not to be outdone, the Trojans offense scored in just three plays on their first drive. Kahana-Travis opened the drive with a 15-yard carry, then McMillan completed back-to-back passes for 19 and 18 yards, with the latter being a touchdown toss to Davyn Joseph.

After a Kailua fumble, Kahana-Travis again set the tone with runs of 18 and 12 yards through contact to set the Trojans up in the red zone. McMillan finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Manivong Jr.

The Surfriders finally broke through with an 80-yard touchdown connection between Ortiz and Jayden Fargas. The Trojans next touchdown came just two plays later on a 77-yard touchdown from McMillan to Isaiah Padello.

Mililani scored again with under a minute in the first quarter. McMillan connected with Derek Tsuchiyama for a 27-yard score, his fourth passing touchdown of the first quarter.

The touchdown came on Mililani’s only second-down play of the first quarter, as the 11 straight plays before it resulted in either a first down or touchdown for the Trojans.

With a 34-7 lead in hand, Mililani turned to the rushing attack in the second quarter. Kahana-Travis scored from a yard out to cap off a seven-play drive, the longest of the first half for Mililani.

Kailua finally forced a Mililani fourth down but the five-play drive still resulted in points for the Trojans as Lyric Sarae nailed a 45-yard field goal. McMillan capped off his five-touchdown first half with a 10-yard touchdown run on the next drive to make it 52-7 Mililani at the half.

The only score in the mercy rule-shortened second half was Aizik Mahuka’s 35-yard pick six.

“It feels good,” McMillan said about getting in the win column. “But you can’t get complacent. We’ve got to get back to work.”

—

Mililani 59, Kailua 7

Kailua (0-2) 7 0 0 0 — 7

Mililani (1-1) 34 18 0 7 — 59

Mil—Timothy Wallace 51 interception return (Lyric Sarae kick)

Mil—Davyn Joseph 18 pass from Kini McMillan (Sarae kick)

Mil—Andrew Manivong Jr. 13 pass from McMillan (Sarae kick)

Kail—Jayden Fargas 80 pass from Romeo Ortiz (Kai Fraser kick)

Mil—Isaiah Padello 77 pass from McMillan (Sarae kick)

Mil—Derek Tsuchiyama 77 pass from McMillan (Sarae miss)

Mil—Nakoa Kahana-Travis 1 run (Sarae kick)

Mil—Sarae FG 45

Mil—McMillan 10 run (Joseph run)

MIL—Aizik Mahuka 35 interception return (Sarae kick)

RUSHING—Kailua: Clayton “Ikaika” Quidachay 8-28, Caysen Samson 8-14, Hiilawe Hekekia 2-4, Ortiz 2-0, Collin Friel 1-(minus 2), TEAM 1-(minus 8). Mililani: Kahana-Travis 9-75, Kalino Judalena 4-41, McMillan 2-19, Tsuchiyama 2-4, Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi 1-(minus 8)

PASSING—Kailua: Ortiz 8-21-3-142. Mililani: McMillan 10-13-0-206, Kuboyama-Hayashi 1-2-0-11.

RECEIVING—Kailua: Fargas 2-108, John “Joey” Griffiths 2-19, Keo Lapera 2-14, Stoney Pocock 2-1. Mililani: Padello 1-77, Tsuchiyama 1-27, Manivong Jr. 2-27, Kanoa Ferriera 1-19, Tuan Pettaway 2-18, Joseph 1-18, Gaige Folster 1-13, Onosai Salanoa 1-13, Ethan Jelf 1-5..