Warriors transition from practice to game mode

It took two scrimmages and four 11-on-11 sessions on two fields for the Hawaii football team to determine it needed a skosh more practices to be fully prepared for this coming Saturday’s season opener against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

“There’s a sense of urgency in knowing what we’re doing and getting better,” defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro said following Saturday’s 21⁄2-hour practice at the Ching Complex and then the grass field. “Anytime you flip from camp mode to game mode, the intensity starts to rise. The demands and the details start to rise. There’s a sense of urgency in what we’re trying to get accomplished.”

The Warriors have been fine-tuning their 4-2-5 defense with tweaks that can amplify the pass rush while cluttering the passing lanes. In a secondary of experience and range — corners Virdel Edwards II and Cam Stone, and safeties Peter Manuma and Meki Pei — multi-tasking nickel CJ Williams has joined the mix. Weak-side linebacker Logan Taylor and middle linebacker Isaiah Tufaga are co-anchors. Jonah Kahahawai-Welch has had a breakout preseason at the edge-linebacker position known as “dog.”

The Warriors still are awaiting the NCAA’s decision on whether defensive tackle John “JT” Tuitupou will receive a waiver to play this coming season. All signs point to Tuitupou being included on the travel party that departs on Tuesday afternoon to Nashville.

In consultation with a sports-performance coach, head coach Timmy Chang has kept the Warriors on a preseason schedule that mirrors the regular season’s game week. The Warriors blend intense Tuesday and Wednesday practices with “recovery days” and fast-tempo, limited contact workouts.

“We’re trying to make it as real as possible for these guys,” Chang said. “We try to get their minds right in what we’re doing. We want these guys fully recovered (after practices) and ready to roll.”

On Saturday, the top two units battled each other in a limited-contact scrimmage on Ching’s artificial surface. The third- and fourth-team offenses and defenses then went at it in a full-contact, 18-play scrimmage. After that, the Warriors moved to the grass field where the top units went against scout players simulating Vanderbilt’s offense and defense.

A week ago, the coaches created scout teams for practices. It was admittedly difficult to place players on the developmental track.

“You love everybody, but at the same time you watch the film (of practices) and what the value brings,” Chang said. “You have to create a pecking order, and who we think are 1s and who we think are 2s and 3s. It’s part of the process of being a coach. And it’s part of the process of being a player in evaluating yourself and seeing how you can get better. You’ve got to be realistic and honest about yourself. Are you creating separation? Are you tackling? Are you doing the fundamentals and the things you need to do? That’s all part of it.”

Chang said the players have made “great strides” in adjusting to the resurrected run-and-shoot offense. In Chang’s version, a tight end is employed as one of the four receivers. Chang, who will call the offensive plays this season, has received input from co-offensive coordinators Ian Shoemaker and Roman Sapolu and assistant coaches Jared Ursua and Keiki Misipeka in adding wrinkles to the offense. In several four-wide sets, each of the receivers is at least 6 feet 1 (led by 6-5 wideout Alex Perry).

“We’re trying to attack every gap on the field,” Chang said.

The Warriors also have added power formations involving 280-pound back Solo Vaipulu and 5-11, 240-pound H-back Kila Kamakawiwo‘ole. Last year, the Warriors converted on 48.1% of 54 third-and-short plays.

“We’re getting there,” starting quarterback Brayden Schager said. “We’re getting closer every single day. Every day we come to practice is one more step in the right direction. We just continue to need reps.”