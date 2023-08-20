Signs of Hawaiian Life – Aug. 20, 2023

During a trip to Tokyo, Honolulu resident Derek Yukio Baba snapped a selfie in front
of a Kua ‘Aina restaurant in December.
While looking for a place to have dinner near her hotel in Paris, Waipahu resident Daisy Ligeralde spotted a sign for the Poke Bar in December. Photo by Greg Ligeralde.
-
Honolulu resident Wylma Christina Samaranayake-Robinson came across the Poke It Up restaurant on a wintry day in Madison, Wis., in January. Photo by Brooks Robinson.
Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.
NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.
