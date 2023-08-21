Letter: Feral cat advocates need to find effective solutions

We have a problem with too many feral cats. The trap, neuter, release programs that advocates support have not decreased the cat population. My guess is that not enough cats are neutered.

Furthermore, even neutered and released cats still transmit diseases and create unhealthy waste. Urban areas are primarily for people, not cats.

I suggest that both sides work to reach an acceptably low level of feral cat populations. The feral cat supporters need to get off their high horse and come up with a solution that will result in a major decrease in feral cat populations.

Otherwise, the government ought to reinstitute a bounty system like the one they used to cull the axis deer population on Molokai’s former pinelands. If not, feral cat advocates are going to create a situation similar to when kangaroos overran Australian metro areas after wildfires decimated their normal wilderness habitats.

Kendrick Lee

Alewa Heights

