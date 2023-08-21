comscore Letter: Use technology to warn people of danger quickly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Use technology to warn people of danger quickly

It is very strange and tragic that in a day and age of ubiquitous high-tech surveillance (e.g., red-light cameras, license-plate readers, antitheft systems) our leaders have a difficult time using this surveillance for the public good instead of just to control and monitor people.

And, of course, it usually falls short when it is really needed for public safety when seconds of warning can save dozens of lives (“Maui emergency chief defends not sounding sirens in Lahaina,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 17).

With these kinds of horrific events occurring with increasing frequency and severity due to climate change, it is imperative that we harness this technology, which can communicate near the speed of light, to rapidly warn the public of impending disasters.

What happened in Hawaii was largely preventable with proper training, including established and known evacuation or safe areas; proper backup plans, including keeping sirens energized even if the power goes out; and with a more coordinated response from emergency responders.

Let us resolve to learn from this tragedy to ensure that it never happens again.

Michael Pravica

Henderson, Nev.

