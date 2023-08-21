Letter: Warnings of potential fire hazards go unheard

With the world getting hotter and the number of urban fires increasing, local fire departments will have an even larger role in saving lives and property. To do so will require adding staff and vehicles capable of greater assistance.

One task that will be required is the ability to respond to reports of fire hazards that could become problematic. As it stands today on Oahu, if a local resident spots a potential fire hazard that could result in loss of life or property, there is no one available to check it out and contact someone to take care of the issue.

Instead, the caller is told to contact the landowner. Unfortunately this is often not possible.

The city needs to address this problem before things get out of hand. Preventing a fire before it happens will save lives and property.

Eileen Glaholt

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

