Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: A new state agribusiness director

  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 am
Wendy Gady, who today becomes executive director of the Agribusiness Development Corp. (ADC), has a big task ahead. The agency, recently placed under the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, faces ongoing criticism for doing little in decades to diversify the state’s agriculture. Gady’s experience includes managing farm operations, leasing ag land to new operators and developing farm business plans — all desirable skills for the job. “We need to push harder for food independence and sustainability here,” she said. “ADC will be a pivotal part of our state’s effort.”

