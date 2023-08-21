comscore Off The News: A sharper eye on Red Hill operations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: A sharper eye on Red Hill operations

  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The Maui wildfires tragedy will continue being front-page news, as it should, due to the sheer scope of devastation. But eyes also need to be kept on an earlier disaster, as preparations advance at Red Hill for the draining of 104 million gallons of jet fuel.

Last week, training wrapped up for 68 military members on roving security and fire watch teams that will be doing 24-hour surveillance at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility throughout the operation. Repacking of fuel lines starts Aug. 28, with actual defueling of the massive tanks to start Oct. 16.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letters: Readers react to the inferno that destroyed Lahaina

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up