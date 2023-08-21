Off The News: A sharper eye on Red Hill operations

The Maui wildfires tragedy will continue being front-page news, as it should, due to the sheer scope of devastation. But eyes also need to be kept on an earlier disaster, as preparations advance at Red Hill for the draining of 104 million gallons of jet fuel.

Last week, training wrapped up for 68 military members on roving security and fire watch teams that will be doing 24-hour surveillance at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility throughout the operation. Repacking of fuel lines starts Aug. 28, with actual defueling of the massive tanks to start Oct. 16.