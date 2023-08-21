Television and radio – August 21, 2023

|On the air
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional Coverage
|12:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Mariners at White Sox
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Reds at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Marlins at Padres
|3:40 p.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
|International: Caribbean vs. Latin America
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S.: Northwest vs. Southeast
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|International: Asia-Pacific vs. Japan
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S.: West vs. Southwest
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
|Ravens at Commanders
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|SOCCER
|Turkish: Samsunspor vs. Fenerbahce
|7:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland
|1 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|TRACK AND FIELD
|World Championships Budapest
|10 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|Tuesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Dodgers at Guardians
|1 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Red Sox at Astros
|2 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Regional Coverage
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Reds at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Marlins at Padres
|3:40 p.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
|Game 25: Teams TBA
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Game 26: Teams TBA
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Game 27: Teams TBA
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Game 28: Teams TBA
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sun at Mystics
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|Aces at Dream
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|SOCCER
|Libertadores: Club Bolivar vs. Internacional
|noon
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Concacaf C. American: Independ. vs. R. Estelí
|noon
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Sudamericana: Corinthians vs. Estudiantes
|2:20 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Liga MX: Juárez vs. Pumas UNAM
|5 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open, qualifying
|5 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland
|12:30 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|TRACK AND FIELD
|World Championships Budapest
|9:30 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Phillies
|12:10 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Reds at Angels
|5 p.m. (JIP)
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|Tuesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Phillies
|9:35 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Nationals at Yankees
|12:25 p.m. (JIP)
|1500-AM
|MLB: Reds at Angels
|3 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
Television and radio – August 21, 2023
