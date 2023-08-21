comscore Television and radio – August 21, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – August 21, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional Coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Mariners at White Sox 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Reds at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Marlins at Padres 3:40 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
International: Caribbean vs. Latin America 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S.: Northwest vs. Southeast 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
International: Asia-Pacific vs. Japan 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S.: West vs. Southwest 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
Ravens at Commanders 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
SOCCER
Turkish: Samsunspor vs. Fenerbahce 7:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
TENNIS
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships Budapest 10 a.m. USA 29/555 123
 
Tuesday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Dodgers at Guardians 1 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Red Sox at Astros 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
Regional Coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Reds at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Marlins at Padres 3:40 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Game 25: Teams TBA 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Game 26: Teams TBA 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Game 27: Teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Game 28: Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sun at Mystics 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
Aces at Dream 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
SOCCER
Libertadores: Club Bolivar vs. Internacional noon BEIN NA/229 NA
Concacaf C. American: Independ. vs. R. Estelí noon FSP NA/231* NA
Sudamericana: Corinthians vs. Estudiantes 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Liga MX: Juárez vs. Pumas UNAM 5 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
U.S. Open, qualifying 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 12:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships Budapest 9:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Phillies 12:10 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Reds at Angels 5 p.m. (JIP) 95.1-FM/760-AM
 
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Phillies 9:35 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Nationals at Yankees 12:25 p.m. (JIP) 1500-AM
MLB: Reds at Angels 3 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
