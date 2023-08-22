Letter: Assess cost, benefits of hardening against fires

I believe Hawaii residents and visitors would like to know if the devastation on Maui can be duplicated elsewhere in our state, and if there are other places where tinderbox structures are sardined together near easy fire catalysts.

It is obvious that fire-resistant structures save lives and property, but since funds are limited, a cost/benefit/risk assessment should be taken first, focusing on hardening existing buildings in areas where fires are more likely to spread rapidly and cause the most loss of life and destruction.

Landowners are on notice to reduce the “kindling” on their properties, but if Hawaiian Electric errs on the side of caution and shuts off electricity when high winds are present, many who believe that should have been done before the Lahaina fires will be among those complaining if electricity is cut off for many hours and no poles are toppled.

Robert Griffon

Makiki

