Letter: If we help one another, we will get through this

We are all like clay vessels made in the image of God. When we are cracked and broken, the light from heaven seeps into our souls and, somehow, in some way, slowly seeps back through the brokenness and cracks to make us whole again.

We face another day to help others through goodness, kindness, compassion and love.

Let us not be too quick to judge but continue to move from strength to strength by hoping, praying and helping all those in need at this time. Our Hawaii sands are pure and the oceans are brilliant. People come here to be healed because we are part of the land and the aloha that will remain with us forever.

Sandra Armstrong

Kailua

