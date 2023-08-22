Letter: People throw away many useful items

At the Waipahu dump recently, I couldn’t help asking if there a better way to salvage what was thrown away. I saw five still usable couches in a bin. Furniture and wood can be reused. When we mix this up it all becomes rubbish. If we were to separate better, I see a blessing in disguise for the homeless.

Spencer Miura

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

