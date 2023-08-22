Letter: Stop finger-pointing, keep track of spending

Why all the finger pointing? How will that help the victims of this disaster?

All the facts will come after all the investigations are done. What Maui needs is organization and accountability for the donations pouring in for rebuilding and helping the people who suffered. The state needs to have an accounting firm audit all the money coming in and how it is spent.

The saying, “Don’t cry over spilt milk,” sounds cruel, but we need to move forward and start organizing how we can best serve these victims. When we have accountability of funds and an organized plan to restore what we can, this will be the best we can do, not only for Maui but the whole state.

Lance Miyake

Makiki

