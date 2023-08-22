Editorial: Fire takes a toll on mental health

The Maui fire has visibly devastated Lahaina. But there is another great toll it has imposed, not so visible, but every bit as destructive and painful: A blow to the community’s mental health, with damage that also must be urgently addressed.

As President Joe Biden visited “ground zero,” standing among the ruins of Lahaina’s historic buildings and near the town’s venerable banyan tree, he made it clear that he was familiar with the immense mental toll of fear, loss and grief resulting from an unexpected and deadly disaster, as he experienced the sudden loss of his wife and daughter.

“These fires have completely devastated families and communities,” acknowledged Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, who stood beside the president in Lahaina.

This great loss requires a strong, coordinated and long-lasting response by federal, state and local entities. And a significant stream of that response must be dedicated to mental health services.

It’s well established that disaster imposes a mental toll on survivors. The American Psychiatric Association lists sadness, hyperactivity, irritability and anger as common emotional effects. Expert analysis has shown that survivors of natural disasters may suffer from various mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. And the effects can linger, creating a need for long-term treatment.

Crisis counseling is advised for those who are experiencing disaster-related stress. The challenge, then, is to provide mental health assistance for all who need it — potentially hundreds, or even thousands of people — and to reach out to those in need, understanding that traumatized survivors may not know where to begin to get assistance.

One useful place to begin can be by calling Hawaii’s mental health hotline, Hawaii CARES, at 988. Crisis counselors staff the hotline and will direct callers to an appropriate helper, whether there is an urgent crisis or a need for non-urgent support.

Another source of assistance, which may be particularly helpful for those who speak more freely in a language other than English, is the federal Disaster Distress Helpline, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) at 800-985-5990. SAMHSA offers immediate counseling with counselors who speak more than 100 languages. A videophone option is available for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

While about 65 mental health professionals are now available on Maui to work with survivors, officials expect the need to grow as time goes on, and are making use of a temporary emergency order waiving a state license requirement for counselors.

As SAMHSA’s offerings show, there is a need not only for linguistically, but culturally appropriate counseling. In soliciting these additional providers, it’s important to include those who can provide culturally sensitive services, and those who can be available to people in need as long as required.

In-person assistance and crisis mental health counseling is being provided by the state’s Maui Community Mental Health Center (CMHC) clinic in Wailuku, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week. Services include mental health counseling, trauma processing and psychiatric services. To connect with these services, contact Maui CMHC at 808-984-2150, or go to the CMHC clinic in person at 121 Mahalani Street, Wailuku. After hours, or at any hour, those in crisis can contact Hawaii CARES at 988.

Other providers include Maui Behavioral Health Resources (mbhr.org or 808-579-8414, ext. 8105), and health insurance companies like HMSA and Kaiser.

Maui can heal, with support. Those who can provide this support are urged to do so, for as long as needed.