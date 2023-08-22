Don’t go ‘bacon’ my heart

It was recently National Bacon Lovers Day on Aug. 20, but bacon can be celebrated all year long. Feast on these dishes that honor the breakfast staple:
The Surfing Pig Hawaii
This Kaimuki surf-themed restaurant is known for its contemporary local cuisine and cocktails. One of its signature cocktails is the Smoking Pig ($19), a twist on the traditional old fashioned that uses bacon-infused bourbon that’s smoked and served tableside with crispy bacon.
3605 Waialae Ave., Honolulu
808-744-1992
thesurfingpighawaii.com
Instagram: @thesurfingpighawaii
Aloha Steak House
While Aloha Steak House is known for its meaty cuts like filet mignon ($60), rib-eye ($67) and petite sirloin ($52), its appetizers should not be overlooked. The bacon steak ($16) is one of the most popular starters and features broiled, thick-cut Redondo’s bacon.
Marine Surf Waikiki
364 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
808-600-3431
alohasteakhousewaikiki.com
Instagram: @alohasteakhouse_waikiki
Koko Head Café
Koko Head Café is known for its island-style brunch with dishes like breakfast bibimbap ($22), Koko Moco ($24) and ricotta pancakes ($19). Its cornflake French toast ($24) — one of the most popular entrées — features cornflake-crusted sweet bread, billionaires bacon, frosted flake gelato and creamy black pepper maple.
The restaurant is also hosting a Maui Fire Relief Bake Sale, in which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Hawaii Community Foundation and Maui United Way to support Maui’s fire relief efforts. A rotating selection of baked goods will be for sale; to order and check availability, call the restaurant or check online (toasttab.com/kokoheadcafe).
1120 12Th Ave. Ste. 100, Honolulu
808-732-8920
kokoheadcafe.com
Instagram: @Kokoheadcafe
Smith & Kings
This Chinatown pub offers its popular brunch menu every day (except Tuesdays), with customer favorites like lobster deviled eggs ($6), classic mac and cheese ($14), and chicken and waffles ($20). Bacon lovers will especially delight in the breakfast poutine ($15) — hand-cut fries topped with cheddar cheese, brown gravy, bacon and a sunny side-up egg — bacon jam benny ($19) and brunch burger ($23), complete with housemade bacon jam.
69 N. King St., Honolulu
808-744-5772
thesmithandkings.com
Instagram: @Smithandkings
