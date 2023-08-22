Don’t go ‘bacon’ my heart

It was recently National Bacon Lovers Day on Aug. 20, but bacon can be celebrated all year long. Feast on these dishes that honor the breakfast staple:

The Surfing Pig Hawaii

This Kaimuki surf-themed restaurant is known for its contemporary local cuisine and cocktails. One of its signature cocktails is the Smoking Pig ($19), a twist on the traditional old fashioned that uses bacon-infused bourbon that’s smoked and served tableside with crispy bacon.

3605 Waialae Ave., Honolulu

808-744-1992

thesurfingpighawaii.com

Instagram: @thesurfingpighawaii

Aloha Steak House

While Aloha Steak House is known for its meaty cuts like filet mignon ($60), rib-eye ($67) and petite sirloin ($52), its appetizers should not be overlooked. The bacon steak ($16) is one of the most popular starters and features broiled, thick-cut Redondo’s bacon.

Marine Surf Waikiki

364 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

808-600-3431

alohasteakhousewaikiki.com

Instagram: @alohasteakhouse_waikiki

Koko Head Café

Koko Head Café is known for its island-style brunch with dishes like breakfast bibimbap ($22), Koko Moco ($24) and ricotta pancakes ($19). Its cornflake French toast ($24) — one of the most popular entrées — features cornflake-crusted sweet bread, billionaires bacon, frosted flake gelato and creamy black pepper maple.

The restaurant is also hosting a Maui Fire Relief Bake Sale, in which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Hawaii Community Foundation and Maui United Way to support Maui’s fire relief efforts. A rotating selection of baked goods will be for sale; to order and check availability, call the restaurant or check online (toasttab.com/kokoheadcafe).

1120 12Th Ave. Ste. 100, Honolulu

808-732-8920

kokoheadcafe.com

Instagram: @Kokoheadcafe

Smith & Kings

This Chinatown pub offers its popular brunch menu every day (except Tuesdays), with customer favorites like lobster deviled eggs ($6), classic mac and cheese ($14), and chicken and waffles ($20). Bacon lovers will especially delight in the breakfast poutine ($15) — hand-cut fries topped with cheddar cheese, brown gravy, bacon and a sunny side-up egg — bacon jam benny ($19) and brunch burger ($23), complete with housemade bacon jam.

69 N. King St., Honolulu

808-744-5772

thesmithandkings.com

Instagram: @Smithandkings