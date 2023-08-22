Hidden gems

Talk about hidden in plain sight. Keep your eyes peeled for these dining destinations.

Creative cocktails

If you’re looking for a modern speakeasy experience, check out the Blind Ox (829 Kapahulu Ave.). The biz is “hidden in plain sight” on Kapahulu Avenue, and its exterior hides a low-lit interior that sets the mood for aesthetic tapas and cocktails to match.

Popular beverages include Tokyo Nights ($20), Viva La Matcha ($22) and Boca Del Toro ($20). Meanwhile, feast on tapas like A-5 wagyu katsu sando ($55), uni carbonara ($30), bone marrow ($29) and 24K gold popcorn chicken ($28).

Call 808-254-6369 or visit blindox.com.

Oasis for indian cuisine

Himalayan Kitchen (various locations) is known for its authentic Nepalese and Indian cuisine that’s made from locally sourced ingredients. The Kaimuki location (1137 11th Ave.) is not visible from the parking lot (head upstairs after you see Japanese Restaurant Aki). Popular dishes include veggie samosas ($6.95), garlic naan ($3.95), chicken tikka masala ($16.95) and saag meat ($18.95). The latter features spinach and lamb cooked with ginger and garlic, plus a light touch of cream.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@himalayankitchenhawaii).

Wild about washugyu

WESTMAN Café + Lounge (280 Beach Walk Ste. 106) recently launched its new washugyu-oriented dinner menu, which is available from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.

Start with appetizers like washugyu tataki ($15) — which features American top sirloin, green onions and horseradish sauce — and the colorful Westman salad ($21). Popular entrées include A5 Miyazaki wagyu ishiyaki ($45) — 3 ounces of Miyazaki wagyu, served with wasabi and Hawaiian salt — rib-eye steak ($45) with broccolini, Bolognese pasta ($24) and beef katsu ($35). The latter features deep-fried rib-eye katsu that’s perfectly breaded on the outside and juicy and tender on the inside.

Call 808-922-1500 or follow the biz on Instagram (@westmancafe).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).