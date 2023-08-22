Hikers evacuated from Kaena Point as firefighters battle nearby brush fire

Honolulu Ocean Safety helped six hikers off Kaena Point Trail near Yokohama Bay on Monday when a brush fire made it necessary to evacuate people in the area, a news release said.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:22 p.m. for a brush fire near Yokohama Bay — also known as Keawaula Bay, near the western tip of Oahu — involving about 20 acres. Fifteen units, including two air assets, were dispatched to the scene. The Federal Fire Department also dispatched two units.

Lifeguards with Ocean Safety responded just before 12:40 p.m. by land and water. They brought the hikers via personal watercraft back to Yokohama Bay, where they were able to get to their vehicles and leave the area on their own.

The lifeguards also helped evacuate the beach. HFD also evacuated Keawaula Park, along with the radar station.