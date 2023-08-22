comscore Honolulu District Court reopens after construction mishap | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Honolulu District Court reopens after construction mishap

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A shuttered District Court is a precautionary measure due to inadvertent structural damage caused by a contractor working in the building on Aug. 15.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A shuttered District Court is a precautionary measure due to inadvertent structural damage caused by a contractor working in the building on Aug. 15.

Honolulu District Courthouse will reopen today after a structural assessment found its parking garage, damaged the night of Aug. 15 by a contractor, and the courthouse are safe for occupancy.

The courthouse, or Kauikeaouli Hale, serves many for cases including traffic, small claims, preliminary hearings, family court and other matters, and shut down Wednesday through Monday.

The Judiciary made various changes including rescheduling and moving hearings to Circuit Court and Kaneohe District Court, encouraging users to attend hearings by Zoom, and extending deadlines to file documents or conduct hearings.

An assessment determined both buildings were safe for occupancy, said Public Works Division Administrator Christine Kinimaka late Monday afternoon.

Security Resources, a contractor for the state, damaged the ceiling of the parking garage’s below­-street level deck on Alakea Street.

Kinimaka said earlier Monday that several structural firms were “investigating the impacts of the damage and waiting for the final results to make the determination on final steps.”

The damage occurred during the installation of security systems in the parking garage, but there was no damage to the courthouse itself, she said.

Kinimaka said the state Judiciary took the right course to close the courthouse “to protect the safety of the users of the facility,” which is immediately adjacent and to the rear of the courthouse.

An initial news release Wednesday said the closure of the courthouse at 1111 Alakea St. was done “in an overabundance of caution as a result of inadvertent structural damage caused by a contractor working in the building.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
On the Move: Dr. James Lin

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up