On the Move: Dr. James Lin

Hawaii Health Information Exchange has elected new officers and board members. Officers are Dr. James Lin, president; Harold Mosco, vice president; Lisa Wong, secretary; Money Atwal, treasurer; Greg Carlson, assistant secretary; Leonard Licina, assistant treasurer; and new board members Joy Barua, Dr. Lynda Dolan and Ian Kitajima.
