On the Move: Dr. James Lin

Hawaii Health Information Exchange has elected new officers and board members. Officers are Dr. James Lin , president; Harold Mosco , vice president; Lisa Wong , secretary; Money Atwal , treasurer; Greg Carlson , assistant secretary; Leonard Licina , assistant treasurer; and new board members Joy Barua , Dr. Lynd a Dolan and Ian Kitajima .

