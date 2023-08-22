3 from defense, 2 from offense named UH captains

Three players from defense and two from offense will serve as University of Hawaii football captains this season.

Weak-side linebacker Logan Taylor, cornerback Virdel Edwards II, edge defender Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, center Eliki Tanuvasa and running back Tylan Hines were selected from the players-only voting.

“Good guys, very deserving,” head coach Timmy Chang said. “They’re leaders of our team, leaders of their (position) groups, leaders of their side of the ball.”

Taylor was a third-string linebacker entering the 2022 season. But he ascended the depth chart, then replaced injured Isaiah Tufaga at midseason. In his first game in the rotation, Taylor amassed 16 tackles against Colorado State. Taylor produced double-digit tackles in each of the final six games to finish as the Warriors’ leader with 85 tackles.

Last year, Edwards was tied for the team lead with three interceptions and second with five pass breakups.

Kahahahawai-Welch has emerged as the top “dog” — the hybrid position of pass rusher and edge defender.

Tanuvasa, a Saint Louis School graduate, played his freshman season at Eastern Illinois, where he was named to the FCS Freshman All-America team. But after his first semester, he moved back to Honolulu to help care for his father, who was ailing at the time. Tanuvasa, who joined the Warriors as a walk-on in 2019, eventually earned a scholarship. He was a co-captain last season.

Hines, who averaged 7.6 yards per rush as a freshman last year, will have additional duties when he aligns as a receiver this season. Hines is the only underclassmen of the five captains.

“That’s a big honor,” Chang said of Hines being recognized as a sophomore. “That’s well deserved for him. “He’s a good kid, a very good kid.”

The Warriors will practice this morning at the grass field, then depart this afternoon for the non-stop flight to Nashville for Saturday’s opener against Vanderbilt. UH’s travel party includes 74 players — the same amount it will be allowed for road games against Mountain West opponents.

--

