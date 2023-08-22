Help arrives for UH beach volleyball

Hawaii beach volleyball head coach Evan Silberstein announced the addition of three new players to the program on Monday.

Among the new arrivals is Pani Napoleon, who was with the Rainbow Wahine from 2018 to 2021. She spent the last two years at UCLA after earning her undergraduate degree from UH in 2021. Napoleon returns to the BeachBows program with one year of eligibility remaining.

Napoleon was the Big West Freshman of the Year in 2019. She was a key member of the BeachBows squad that advanced to the NCAA Tournament that year. She went 30-9 as a redshirt-freshman and set a UH record with partner Morgan Martin while winning 40 straight sets over 20 matches. Napoleon was a two-time All-Conference player in her two full seasons at UH, with a first-team selection in 2021.

Also joining the team is junior college transfer Alana Embry. Embry went 43-0 with former BeachBow Madi Bogle at Grossmont College and won the 2023 junior college state championship. Before her time at Grossmont College, Embry was a setter for the New Mexico State indoor program.

Rounding out the new arrivials is left-hander Kristen Serrano, who joins the program from the University of Guam.

Kaipo Villeza joins Chaminade MBB staff

The Chaminade men’s basketball program hired Kaipo Villeza as an assistant coach, head coach Eric Bovaird announced on Monday.

The Whittier, Calif. native spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Fullerton (Calif.) College, where he kickstarted his playing career. After playing two years at Fullerton, Villeza played at the University of Saint Katherine (Calif.), where he developed a passion for player development.

Villeza, whose father, Richard, is from Ewa Beach, returned to Fullerton in 2021 as an assistant coach. During his time there, the Hornets went 57-5, including a 32-1 season in 2022-23 that resulted in a California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) state championship.

Chaminade men fall in exhibition opener

The Chaminade men’s soccer team kicked off the 2023 season with a 1-0 loss to Multnomah in an exhibition game at Saint Louis Field on Monday morning.

Most healthy players saw playing time for the Silverswords in the glorified practice, with multiple and unlimited substitutions throughout the 90-minute match.

Brandon Yasue and Robert Morris University transfer Jonah Valmonte both saw extensive time in goal.

Multnomah’s Paul Einero scored the only goal in the 84th minute.

Chaminade has one more exhibition game before kicking off the regular season. The Silverswords will take on Lincoln University on Aug. 30 at Saint Louis field. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m.

‘Swords women blank Multnomah

It’s better to do something late than not do it at all.

The Chaminade women’s soccer team waited until the final 20 minutes of the game to score three goals and take down Multnomah 3-0 in an exhibition matchup on Monday afternoon at Saint Louis Field.

Newcomer Delany Buntin, a Pima Community College transfer, scored two of those goals. She opened the scoring for the Silverswords in the 72nd minute, then secured the brace two minutes later. Another newcomer, South Dakota State transfer Brynn Shimabukuro scored the other goal with just over two minutes left to play.

Naomi Takata, who is Chaminade’s all-time leader in nearly every goalkeeping category, spent the the first 45 minutes in goal. Jordhan Kieres spent the final 45 minutes in goal, putting a bow on the combined shutout.

Chaminade will play its final exhibition game against Lincoln University on Wednesday at Saint Louis field. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.