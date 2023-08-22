Jeremiah White remains loyal to Kaimuki and receives scholarship offers

Dad always said, if you work hard and have the talent, they will find you.
Jeremiah White took that advice to heart, which explains why one of the state’s most athletic and versatile football players bucked the trend. In 2023, the year of the transfer express in Hawaii prep football, White is a rarity. He stayed right where he wanted. At Kaimuki, he is rooted.
“I didn’t want to leave. If I start something, I want to finish it. My dad always said, ‘It doesn’t matter what school you go to. If you have talent, they’ll find you.’ “
His father is the late Josh “Zeus” White, the former Radford and Farrington standout, and Cal running back.
“It doesn’t matter if I’m at Kaimuki or another school. Kaimuki is home. I fit in a lot more than any other place I’ve been. It’s like a family,” Jeremiah White said.
The Bulldogs scraped by in the offseason with no more than 20 players in the conditioning program. Lean times are common for the proud ‘Dogs, but so is success at the Division II level. White spent a lot of mornings and afternoons grinding under the hot sun. Kapaolono Park. Ala Wai Park. Alone. With teammates. It is the way, going back to serene days at the park during COVID-19.
“If I’m alone, one day is one-step cuts and another day might be top of the route, getting out of breaks and stuff. Another day might be working on releases on the line,” White said. “Summer time, Sefa (Kaimuki quarterback Iosefa Letuli) would come. I usually walk to the park or my mom would drop me off.”
He has played Pylon football once. There are no bulletin-board splash photos. Just a young man living a life based purely on hope and faith. If it sounds naive, perhaps it is, but it works for White. Four D-I universities have made scholarship offers to White: Army, Hawaii, Navy and Nevada. His ability to produce as a wide receiver has led to All-State (third team) recognition by coaches and media. White had 31 receptions for 607 yards and five touchdowns while doubling as a starter on defense. He brings more power this season on the other side of the ball, playing defensive back.
“Jeremiah has been laying some hat this year,” Kaimuki coach Reid Yoshizawa said.
Even teams that did solid work containing White understand his capabilities.
“He’s going to be their playmaker with their quarterback,” ‘Iolani coach Wendell Look said. “Those two have to stay healthy. They’re capable of making big plays together. (White) torched us for a couple of big plays.”
Punahou coach Nate Kia guided many of the top players at the youth level when he was with the Metro Tigers.
“He played with so many other class-of-2024s, including Ty McCutcheon, Aizik Mahuka, Ala‘i Williams, (Va‘aimalae) Fonoti, Alika Cavaco-Amoy, Anieli Teleaai just to name a few. He played everything from quarterback to defensive back. Great athlete, tough competitor, but also such a respectful, good-natured kid,” Kia said. “Of the hundreds of terrific young men we had come through that program, he stood out. He was special then and he still is today.”
The Bulldogs are in triple-option offense mode, which will shorten games and give their thin depth chart better odds at staying healthy. So far White has nine receptions for 104 yards.
Older brother Nui played at Saint Louis, but White never made the move. An OIA powerhouse program expressed interest, White said, in 2022 and this year.
He preferred to stay put.
“It’s fun and it’s also teaching me to just, when things get rough, I can’t turn my back on my brothers. Just keep working, keep pushing,” he said. “It’s a big responsibility, but it’s something that will help me at the next level.”
Zeus White played in the Arena Football League in Texas, then brought his family — four children in all — back to Hawaii. Jeremiah was born and raised in Dallas. When they landed in Honolulu, he enrolled at Kaimuki and that was that.
“He is the baby of the family. Zeus had big plans for him,” said Leonard Lau, a longtime coach who is also White’s uncle.
Zeus White had a history of hospital visits due to a heart condition. In 2020, he went to the hospital. There was only the expectation that he would return home later.
“I was 14 or 15. I remember it clearly. He was sickly, would go in and out of the hospital. A normal thing,” White recalled. “He’ll come out in a few days. He went in and he passed away. My mom rushed to the hospital and she called my brother. We were at home in the living room.”
Zeus White was 43. He left an imprint on his children. Expectations. Hopes. Without his father’s presence, Jeremiah White could’ve had a major dropoff with schoolwork and sports. Instead, he kept grinding non-stop. He has a 3.7 cumulative grade-point average.
In the weight room, White bench presses 275 pounds and squats 350 — superb numbers for a 6-foot-1, 170-pound skill athlete.
“I usually go after practice and weight train with my (trainer), Jack Cambra, five days a week,” he said. “My advice to young kids is keep working because I was once there and I didn’t see any progress, but I knew I was getting stronger. Keep going, keep working. You’ll get there.”
The Lau side of his extended family has an extensive list of stellar athletes, from basketball players to football players to volleyball players and even a professional surfer. White is close with cousins Marley Roe (Utah Tech volleyball) and Dalen Lau (Sacramento State soccer). Through Dalen, he met his girlfriend, Jordyn Eldredge Sagapolutele, and became very close with her family.
Rarely, if ever, does he show his pain. There were countless hours at the park, pushing himself to the brink, all the drills his dad had taught him. When it didn’t make sense, he leaned on the only words that did:
“Good people pass away. The godly often die before their time. But no one seems to care or wonder why. No one seems to understand that God is protecting them from the evil to come. For those who follow godly paths will rest in peace when they die.”
“That’s Isaiah 57:1-2,” White said. “There’s always going to be a connection with my dad. I believe that it was for the better. God took him for a reason.”
Uncle Leonard keeps a close eye on nephew, making sure he has what he needs. Yet, he worries sometimes.
“He had to step up and take control of his life, his path and his direction along with his older brother and sisters. Miah was Zeus’ baby, the one who was going to do well in high school, college, and possibly beyond. They were really close,” Lau said. “Even with us, Miah doesn’t show any type of emotion. It’s God’s plan and he’s going to continue to move on and make his father proud, make his legacy continue. He’s the youngest grandchild in the Lau family. We want him to be the best out of everybody.”
Lau, once an interim head coach at Punahou, is now an assistant at Kaiser. Kaimuki will play at Kaiser on Sept. 29.
Kaimuki has struggled through two games, losing to ‘Iolani, 59-26, and Roosevelt, 28-13.
Kaimuki is a true underdog this fall.
“Just trust the process. I believe this is just the beginning of something great,” White said. “We are going to turn it around. We’re going to be a whole different team from practice getting ready for Waialua.”
Kaimuki and Waialua meet on Thursday at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.
White has been superlative on the basketball court, as well. The point guard averaged 20 points per game as a junior, turning in tough defensive effort in every game. He has no plans to skip his senior season on the hardwood.
White will stay the course and enjoy senior year. If he seems alone at times, he doesn’t mind. Mourning keeps the memories alive.
“I miss my dad a lot,” White said. “Just the little things. After a game or during a game. Talking about sports, NFL trades and stuff.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.