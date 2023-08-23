Letter: Hawaiian Electric lawsuits premature

Ambulance chasers should back off. They filed lawsuits before the fires were extinguished. Does that tell you something?

The investigations are not yet concluded. Our courts should toss out these lawsuits. Imagine what Hawaiian Electric could do with the money to be spent contesting these lawsuits. Why not wait to see what Hawaiian Electric is planning to do before jumping to litigation?

What will happen if Hawaiian Electric goes out of business and tells the state of Hawaii: It’s all yours, good luck finding somebody to run the company. Or is that the ulterior motive for the lawsuits? Who is funding these actions?

Melvin Sakamoto

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter