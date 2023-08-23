comscore Letter: Navy should provide Lahaina disaster relief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Navy should provide Lahaina disaster relief

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

When is the Navy going to step up to the plate to finally help Hawaii?

Despite the Navy’s Red Hill fuel tank threat to Oahu’s main water resource, its many fuel spills, and the shutdown of our Halawa water shaft and two wells, the Navy, with its endless equipment resources and capabilities, simply has not done anything to help the Lahaina disaster relief effort.

The Navy has tremendous resources: vessels that can help transport badly needed supplies and equipment, salvage equipment and divers, generators and possibly vessels that can help power Lahaina.

Of huge significance, the Navy’s USNS Mercy hospital ship, with primary mission to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian relief worldwide, has 1,000 beds. It also is fully capable of feeding and providing medical care for Lahaina’s unfortunate wildfire victims.

So, what is the Navy waiting for? This is a great opportunity to become Hawaii’s esteemed partner!

Ed Uchida

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letter: Stop finger-pointing, keep track of spending

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up