Letter: Sell Hawaiian Electric stock to help Maui

As Hawaiian Electric plummets to its worst losses on record since 1983, investors in droves have dumped the stock. My parents, now deceased, had faith in Hawaiian Electric when they purchased its stock more than a half century ago. To honor my parents’ memory, we held onto their shares. Until now.

Now it is time to honor their memory by selling their Hawaiian Electric shares and donating the proceeds to benefit Maui folks who lost everything, including loved ones. It is too early to say that Hawaiian Electric’s neglect of its utility infrastructure actually caused the wildfires. However, its decades-long neglect of basic maintenance and repairs — replacing rotting utility poles — nonetheless contributed to the conflagration, scores of deaths, unimaginable suffering of humans and animals and billions of dollars lost.

It’s a fair trade that Hawaiian Electric’s plummeting stock now pay for the rebuilding of Maui. Please consider selling your Hawaiian Electric shares and donating the proceeds to help Maui’s recovery. Do it to honor the memory of your loved ones, whether they were Maui residents or not.

Joanne Maida

Moanalua

