comscore Letter: Sell Hawaiian Electric stock to help Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Sell Hawaiian Electric stock to help Maui

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

As Hawaiian Electric plummets to its worst losses on record since 1983, investors in droves have dumped the stock. My parents, now deceased, had faith in Hawaiian Electric when they purchased its stock more than a half century ago. To honor my parents’ memory, we held onto their shares. Until now.

Now it is time to honor their memory by selling their Hawaiian Electric shares and donating the proceeds to benefit Maui folks who lost everything, including loved ones. It is too early to say that Hawaiian Electric’s neglect of its utility infrastructure actually caused the wildfires. However, its decades-long neglect of basic maintenance and repairs — replacing rotting utility poles — nonetheless contributed to the conflagration, scores of deaths, unimaginable suffering of humans and animals and billions of dollars lost.

It’s a fair trade that Hawaiian Electric’s plummeting stock now pay for the rebuilding of Maui. Please consider selling your Hawaiian Electric shares and donating the proceeds to help Maui’s recovery. Do it to honor the memory of your loved ones, whether they were Maui residents or not.

Joanne Maida

Moanalua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letter: Stop finger-pointing, keep track of spending

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up