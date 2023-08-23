Letter: Use concrete forms instead of lumber

I recently read an article by CNN journalist Chris Isidore about the huge construction costs to rebuild Lahaina after the terribly destructive fire. He talked about the costs of lumber and labor being so much more than on the mainland.

I would suggest a much better alternative to just rebuilding 2,000 homes in timber, which would be at risk of fire.

There now are much more modern but proven building systems called insulated concrete forms. Essentially you use a LEGO-like block form work to hold concrete in place while it sets up. This form work is made of a fire-resistant foam that acts as an excellent insulator against heat (or cold). But the biggest advantage is the much lower labor costs and demand, as it is so quick to build with. There are quite a number of ICF manufacturers around the world.

The biggest obstacle to overcome in Oahu is the hold that the timber suppliers have on the local construction industry. Maybe a hot potato, but surely somebody has to think outside the box and not just rebuild with timber again.

Alan Gold

Kailua

