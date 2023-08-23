Off The News: A gold teddy bear for Maui

It’s heartwarming to see the many fundraisers for those devastated by the Maui infernos. Now add to the list Ty Warner, creator of Beanie Babies, which is creating a limited-edition gold teddy bear named Aloha, with 100% of profits going to the American Red Cross “to support its efforts to help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires.”
To be released late next month, Aloha features a “Maui Strong” patch over its heart and a rainbow ribbon around its neck. As with all Beanie Babies, Aloha has a birthdate: Aug. 8, when the deadly fires began.
