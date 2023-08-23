On the Move: Sean Newman

Hilton Waikoloa Village has appointed Sean Newman as director of food and beverage. Newman has background in food and beverage that also extends into hotel management, revenue management and guest services. Prior to joining Hilton Waikoloa Village, he served as executive director of food and beverage at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, where he managed an extensive portfolio of dining establishments. Newman’s career also includes a role as director of in-suite dining at The Venetian Palazzo Hotel & Resort in Las Vegas. He also previously worked at 3Thirty3 Waterfront and Four Seasons Hotel in Newport Beach, Calif., as well as at various Four Seasons properties in Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.
