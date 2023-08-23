Zakarian added to BeachBows staff

Hawaii beach volleyball head coach Evan Silberstein announced Tuesday that Armen Zakarian has joined the program as an assistant coach.

Zakarian most recently served as head coach of the beach and women’s indoor volleyball programs at West Valley College (Calif.). He previously was an assistant with the UC Irvine men’s program.

Zakarian played outside hitter and libero at UC Santa Barbara from 2005-07.

The BeachBows finished 27-9 last season.

Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball adds 4

Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball coach David Kaneshiro announced the addition of three junior college transfers and an incoming freshman for the upcoming season.

The transfers are Jeniece Harmon (5-foot-5 guard, Laney College), Jazmine Soto (5-5 guard, Holy Names) and Tovale Tupouata (6-2 center, Laney College).

The incoming freshman is Kendall Oda (5-4 guard, West Torrance High in California).

The Vulcans have seven returnees from a squad that finished 10-16.