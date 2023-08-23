Scoreboard – August 23, 2023

CALENDAR
Today
SOCCER
College: exhibition, Multnomah (Ore.) vs. Hawaii Hilo. Men at 12:30 p.m.; Women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Kaimuki, 7 p.m. at Farrington.
SOCCER
College women: Sacramento State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
