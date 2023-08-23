Television and radio – August 23, 2023

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Reds at Angels
|10 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Dodgers at Guardians
|1 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Regional coverage
|2 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Reds at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
|Chinese Taipei vs. Curacao
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Texas vs. Washington
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Tokyo Japan vs. Mexico
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Tennessee vs. California
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Basketball: wnba
|Mercury at Sparks
|4 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Mercury at Sparks
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|mixed martial arts: professional fighters league
|PFL Playoffs: Welterweights & Lightweights
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Rugby: nrl
|Penrith Panthers vs. Parramatta Eels
|11:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER
|Sudamericana: Botafogo vs. Defensa y Justicia
|noon
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Concacaf C. American: Olancho vs. Verdes FC
|noon
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|U.S. Open Cup: FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
|1 p.m.
|KFVE
|NA/22
|13
|Libertadores: Boca vs. Racing
|2:20 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Mexican: América vs. Necaxa
|3 p.m.
|UNIP
|NA/35*
|NA
|Concacaf C. Am.: Águila vs. Comunicaciones
|4 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open, qualifying
|5 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland
|12:30 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|TRACK AND FIELD
|World Championships Budapest (cont.)
|midnight
|USA
|29/555
|123
|World Championships Budapest
|7:30 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|THURSDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Dodgers at Guardians
|7:10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Regional coverage
|8 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Regional coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Reds at Diamondbacks
|3:40 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
|International semifinal: Teams TBD
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|U.S. semifinal: Teams TBD
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Aces at Sky
|2 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
|Steelers at Falcons
|1:30 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203
|88
|FOOTBALL: CFL
|Alouettes at Blue Bombers
|2:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|GOLF
|DP World: Czech Masters
|1 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Tour Championship
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open
|12:30 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Korn Ferry: Boise Open***
|3:30 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Saudi: Al-Raed vs. Al-Hilal
|7:45 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Sudamericana: LDU Quito vs. Sao Paulo
|11:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|CONCACAF Carb.: Def. Force vs. Cavalier
|1:56 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Copa Libertadores: Fluminense vs. Olimpia
|2:20 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|CONCACAF Carrib..: Cibao vs. Pantoja
|2:56 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241
|76*
|CONCACAF Cent.: R.Espana vs. Diringn.
|3:56 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open, qualifying
|5 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225
|72
|ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland
|12:30 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|TRACK AND FIELD
|World Championships Budapest
|7 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Reds at Angels
|9:30 a.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|MLB: Giants at Phillies
|9:35 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Nationals at Yankees
|12:25 p.m. (JIP)
|1500-AM
|MLB: Reds at Angels
|3 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|THURSDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Nationals at Mets
|7:05 a.m.
|1500-AM
|Women’s soccer: Sacramento State at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|High school football: Kaimuki vs. Waialua
|7 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
