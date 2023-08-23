comscore Television and radio – August 23, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – August 23, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:31 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Reds at Angels 10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Dodgers at Guardians 1 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Regional coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Reds at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Chinese Taipei vs. Curacao 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Texas vs. Washington 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Tokyo Japan vs. Mexico 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Tennessee vs. California 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Basketball: wnba
Mercury at Sparks 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Mercury at Sparks 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
mixed martial arts: professional fighters league
PFL Playoffs: Welterweights & Lightweights 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Rugby: nrl
Penrith Panthers vs. Parramatta Eels 11:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER
Sudamericana: Botafogo vs. Defensa y Justicia noon BEIN NA/229 NA
Concacaf C. American: Olancho vs. Verdes FC noon FSP NA/231* NA
U.S. Open Cup: FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami 1 p.m. KFVE NA/22 13
Libertadores: Boca vs. Racing 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Mexican: América vs. Necaxa 3 p.m. UNIP NA/35* NA
Concacaf C. Am.: Águila vs. Comunicaciones 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
U.S. Open, qualifying 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 12:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships Budapest (cont.) midnight USA 29/555 123
World Championships Budapest 7:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123
 
THURSDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Dodgers at Guardians 7:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Regional coverage 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Reds at Diamondbacks 3:40 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
International semifinal: Teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
U.S. semifinal: Teams TBD 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Aces at Sky 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
Steelers at Falcons 1:30 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88
FOOTBALL: CFL
Alouettes at Blue Bombers 2:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
GOLF
DP World: Czech Masters 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Tour Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open 12:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Korn Ferry: Boise Open*** 3:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Saudi: Al-Raed vs. Al-Hilal 7:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Sudamericana: LDU Quito vs. Sao Paulo 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
CONCACAF Carb.: Def. Force vs. Cavalier 1:56 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Copa Libertadores: Fluminense vs. Olimpia 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
CONCACAF Carrib..: Cibao vs. Pantoja 2:56 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
CONCACAF Cent.: R.Espana vs. Diringn. 3:56 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
TENNIS
U.S. Open, qualifying 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225 72
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 12:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships Budapest 7 a.m. USA 29/555 123
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Reds at Angels 9:30 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
MLB: Giants at Phillies 9:35 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Nationals at Yankees 12:25 p.m. (JIP) 1500-AM
MLB: Reds at Angels 3 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
 
THURSDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Nationals at Mets 7:05 a.m. 1500-AM
Women’s soccer: Sacramento State at Hawaii 7 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
High school football: Kaimuki vs. Waialua 7 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Scoreboard – August 23, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up