Letter: Billionaires should show true wealth in giving

Where is the Hawaii resident billionaire when you need one? If there was ever an opportunity for redemption, it is the tragedy on Maui. Apparently it is more desirable to remain perched on their pile of cash than to love your neighbor as yourself.

The quest to acquire ever-more billions is only a metric of selfish vanity, when it could be the opportunity to serve and to shine. History does not remember the rich, unless it is for their philanthropy — for true wealth is measured by what you give, not by what you keep.

Lawrence Bishop

Kilauea, Kauai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter