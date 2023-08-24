comscore Letter: ‘Emergencies’ declared when government fails | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: ‘Emergencies’ declared when government fails

  • Today
In an effort to ease Hawaii’s severe shortage of public school bus drivers, the governor signed an emergency proclamation that temporarily allows vehicles other than school buses to be used to transport students (“Alternate vehicles OK’d for student transport,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 21).

Emergency proclamations are just that, for emergencies. Historically, emergency proclamations were reserved for expediting government’s response to the impacts of natural disasters like hurricanes and tsunamis. In recent history they have been used to address homelessness and affordable housing. But are these “emergencies” that could have been planned for and addressed through government policies in the traditional way that issues facing our communities are resolved in a representative democracy?

No doubt, we (all of us as participants in our own democratic republic) have let homelessness, affordable housing and busing kids to school become “emergencies.” What does this say about our government institutions? What does this say about us as citizens?

Jesse Souki

Hahaione

Looking Back

