Letter: Monster home mars beautiful neighborhood

In response to Lee Castonguay’s letter (“Monster houses can provide more homes,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 9): He asked, “What is the problem with them?”

Evidently he doesn’t live next door to one or have one of these giant homes on his street like we do. Just a few of the many problems: They take up the parking for all the neighbors, cars speed up and down our street coming and going at all times of the day and night, and the house blocks any view and tradewinds we had previously.

In a neighborhood of older homes, this one is like an apartment building. There are more than 20 people living there. All appear to be foreign renters who don’t speak English. How is that helping our local people with housing?

Generations of my family have lived on this property and it was a wonderful place to live before this monstrosity was built. The previous owners, who lived there for decades, had so many beautiful plants and fruit trees that are all cemented over now.

As the words to the song so rightfully described: “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

Cherie Navarro

Palolo

