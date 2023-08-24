Letter: Move Maui Invitational to Oahu temporarily

The Lahaina fire is such a tragedy. It would not make sense to hold the Maui Invitational in Lahaina this year, or probably for a few years. The Maui Invitational is scheduled for Nov. 20-22. I looked at the Stan Sheriff Center calendar, and women’s volleyball would be winding down and preparing for the Big West Tournament.

It would be great to have the larger arena so more fans could attend. Structure the agreement to ensure the tournament returns to Maui once Lahaina is ready.

Rich McCreedy

Kaneohe

