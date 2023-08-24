Letter: Simplify siren warnings to alert public of danger

Instead of playing confusing sirens to warn the public about impending doom, just have two recordings. One repeats, “Fire, Fire, Fire” and the other repeats, “Tsunami, Tsunami, Tsunami.”

Marcia Del Mar

Kailua

