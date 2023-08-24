Letter: Siren warnings can be used for any threat

Sorry to disagree with the governor, but all Hawaii residents should know the sirens are an alert that there is danger: missile attack, hurricane, fire, flooding, yes, even tsunami (“Maui emergency chief defends not sounding sirens in Lahaina,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 17). I have lived multiple decades on both Oahu and Kauai and I have never heard that sirens are only for tsunamis.

I survived Hurricane Iniki 31 years ago thanks to a siren warning. There was plenty of time for safe evacuation from the Maui fire if only people had been warned and taken prompt action.

I rarely have the TV on, but if I hear a siren, I immediately turn on the TV to find out if the danger signal applies to me. We will never know the numbers, but one thing I am sure of: The death toll would be significantly less than it will end up becoming if sirens had been sounded at the first awareness of danger.

Rusl T. Bjork

Koloa, Kauai

