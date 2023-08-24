Off The News: Wahine volleyball ready to serve

The wait is almost over for University of Hawaii Wahine volleyball fans — and that’s much of this state.

The three-time defending Big West champion Wahine open their 2023 season on Friday, hosting the weekend Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. First up is Northwestern, then 13th-ranked San Diego on Saturday, and No. 9 Oregon on Sunday.

The Wahine, picked to finish first in the 2023 Big West Preseason Coaches’ Poll, are always a thrill to watch and cheer for. Go ’Bows!