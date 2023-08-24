6 more Maui fire victims identified as deaths remain at 115

The Maui Police Department on Wednesday released the identities of six more victims of the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, however the total number of confirmed fatalities remains 115.

The six victims, all of Lahaina, are: Tau Ponali, 66; Valerie Kauffman, 78; Salvador Coloma, 77; Carlo Tobias, 54; Albert Kitaguchi, 62; and Lynn Manibog, 74.

MPD also corrected the age for victim Freeman Tam Lung who was identified Tuesday. He was 80.

Of the 115 confirmed fatalities, 27 have been identified and their families notified, while 22 have been identified but their families have not been located or notified, MPD said Wednesday evening.

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Josh Green said in a social media posting that 92% of the burn area has been searched so far.

Wildfires swept through Lahaina as well as in Upcountry Maui on Aug. 8.

According to Maui County, the Olinda fire Wednesday was 85% contained, having burned an estimated 1,081 acres. The Kula fire was 85% contained, burning an estimated 202 acres. Maui Fire Department crews have been extinguishing hot spots in the Kula fire using hand crews and a helicopter, the county said.

“Fire activity is mostly located in hard-to-reach gulches. Flare-ups and reports of smoke have been well within the burn area, and have not posed any threat to public safety or fire expansion,” the county said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began removing and disposing hazardous waste from properties affected by the Upcountry fires.

The EPA will survey, remove and dispose of hazardous waste materials including paints, cleaners, solvents, oils, batteries and pesticides, according to a Maui County news release. Workers will also remove fuel from pressurized cylinders and tanks, and remove items thought to contain asbestos if they are easy to identify.

But the empty containers left behind will be marked for removal during a second phase of the removal process. Also, properties will not be fully cleared of asbestos until the second phase, officials said.

“Following a fire, these hazardous materials require special handling and disposal, especially if their containers are damaged,” said the release. “These efforts will reduce potential threats to public health and safety and allow other agencies to remove solid waste, debris, and ash in the affected areas.”

EPA workers will only be removing household hazardous waste, the county emphasized. If the EPA comes upon suspected remains or functional firearms, workers will stop and contact the Maui Police Department.

While conducting removal work, the EPA will monitor the air for particulate matter and sample the air for heavy metals and asbestos.

After the first phase of work is complete, EPA will apply a soil tackifier called Soiltac to debris and ash remaining on property to prevent it from blowing away. The Soiltac is dyed pink so it will be visible, and is nontoxic and biodegradable, officials said.

The EPA will begin hazardous waste removal in Lahaina after search and rescue teams have completed their work and allow the agency to enter the disaster area.

EPA’s work is authorized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Also Wednesday, Maui County officials warned the public about scams related to the collection of DNA samples in the aftermath of the wildfire disaster.

Some Maui community members are receiving calls claiming to be with “DNA services,” according to officials, and should be disregarded as scams. Anyone receiving the calls should hang up immediately and report the scam to the Maui Police Department’s nonemergency number at 808-244-6400.

Additionally, any request for payment in connection with the collection of DNA samples is a scam and should be reported to the police.

Officials have set up the Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom in Kaanapali to assist with collecting DNA samples to assist in the identification of remains. This is currently the only location on Maui conducting DNA sampling, officials said.

Staff members at the center do not call community members to request DNA samples.

The Family Assistance Center is located at the Hyatt Regency at 200 Nohea Kai Drive and is open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.