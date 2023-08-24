On the Move: Andriana Honda and Evan Yamashiro

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that two independent agents have joined its new agent training office in Kailua:

>> Andriana Honda previously served as a luxury retail manager at KITH Hawaii. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from New York University.

>> Evan Yamashiro also currently works at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser as a database manager. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Shidler College of Business.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.