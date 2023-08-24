Chaminade picked to win PacWest title

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team was predicted to win its third consecutive Pacific West Conference title in a vote of league coaches released Wednesday.

The Silverswords, who finished 26-8 and made the NCAA Division II Elite Eight last season, received 10 of the 11 first-place votes for 120 points in the preseason poll. Point Loma is projected second with 102 followed by Fresno Pacific with 89. Azusa Pacific received the other first-place vote.

Hawaii Hilo was predicted to finish seventh with 47 points and Hawaii Pacific was picked 10th with 33.

Chaminade’s Greta Corti, a 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter, and Ajack Malual, a 6-1 sophomore right-side hitter, were named to the PacWest preseason team.

The Silverswords’ Hula Crisostomo, a 5-1 senior libero/defensive specialist, was voted preseason Libero of the Year.