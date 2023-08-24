Scoreboard – August 24, 2023

CALENDAR
Today
FOOTBALL
OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Kaimuki, 7 p.m. at Farrington.
SOCCER
College women: Sacramento State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Non-League: Damien at Kauai, 4 p.m.; Bonita Vista (Calif.) vs. Kalani, 5 p.m. at Kaiser; Kamehameha at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.
ILH Division I: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.
OIA Division I: Kapolei at Waipahu;
Kailua at Castle; Nanakuli at Farrington. Games start at 7:30 p.m.
OIA Division II: Pearl City at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaiian Airlines
Rainbow Wahine Classic, San Diego vs. Oregon, 4:45 p.m.; Northwestern vs.
Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
FOOTBALL
2023 UH schedule
Saturday at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Stanford 5 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Albany 6 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Oregon 2 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. 6 p.m.
Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.
Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.
Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon
Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.
Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.
Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.
All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex
!—Mountain West game
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.