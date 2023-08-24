comscore Scoreboard – August 24, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard – August 24, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:50 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

CALENDAR

Today
FOOTBALL
OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Kaimuki, 7 p.m. at Farrington.
SOCCER
College women: Sacramento State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Non-League: Damien at Kauai, 4 p.m.; Bonita Vista (Calif.) vs. Kalani, 5 p.m. at Kaiser; Kamehameha at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.
ILH Division I: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.
OIA Division I: Kapolei at Waipahu;
Kailua at Castle; Nanakuli at Farrington. Games start at 7:30 p.m.
OIA Division II: Pearl City at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaiian Airlines
Rainbow Wahine Classic, San Diego vs. Oregon, 4:45 p.m.; Northwestern vs.
Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

FOOTBALL

2023 UH schedule
Saturday at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Stanford 5 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Albany 6 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Oregon 2 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. 6 p.m.
Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.
Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.
Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon
Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.
Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.
Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex
!—Mountain West game

 

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Television and radio – August 24, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up