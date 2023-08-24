comscore Television and radio – August 24, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – August 24, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:53 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Dodgers at Guardians 7:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Regional coverage 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Reds at Diamondbacks 3:40 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Curacao vs. Mexico 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Washington vs. California 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Aces at Sky 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
Steelers at Falcons 1:30 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88
FOOTBALL: CFL
Alouettes at Blue Bombers 2:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
GOLF
DP World: Czech Masters 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Tour Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open 12:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Korn Ferry: Boise Open*** 3:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Saudi: Al-Raed vs. Al-Hilal 7:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Sudamericana: LDU Quito vs. Sao Paulo 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
CONCACAF Carb.: Def. Force vs. Cavalier 1:56 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Copa Libertadores: Fluminense vs. Olimpia 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
CONCACAF Carrib..: Cibao vs. Pantoja 2:56 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
CONCACAF Cent.: R.Espana vs. Diringn. 3:56 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
TENNIS
U.S. Open, qualifying 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225 72
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 12:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships Budapest 7 a.m. USA 29/555 123
 
FRIDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
Xfinity Wawa 250 qualifying 10 a.m. USA 29/555 123
NASCAR Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualif. 11 a.m. USA 29/555 123
Xfinity Wawa 250 1:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels at Mets 1:10 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Brewers 2:10 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Home Run Derby*** 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
Lions at Panthers 2 p.m. KGMB 7 7
Patriots at Titans 2 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88
Chargers at 49ers 4 p.m. KITV 4 4
Chargers at 49ers 4 p.m. KFVE 6 6
Chargers at 49ers (in progress) 5 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88
FOOTBALL: OIA
Kapolei at Waipahu 7:30 p.m. XCAST 17 NA
GOLF
DP World: Czech Masters 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Tour Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open 12:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Champions: Ally Challenge*** 3:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Korn Ferry: Boise Open*** 5:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Saudi: Al-Fateh vs. Al-Nassr 7:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
French: Nantes vs. Monaco 8:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Canadian: York United vs. Vancouver 1:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
TENNIS
U.S. Open, qualifying 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225 72
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 8:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships Budapest 7:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123
World Championships Budapest 7 p.m. CNBC NA/116 176
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
Wisconsin vs. Baylor 11:30 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*
TCU at Minnesota 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*
Northwestern at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Nationals at Mets 7:05 a.m. 1500-AM
Women’s soccer: Sacramento State at Hawaii 7 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
High school football: Kaimuki vs. Waialua 7 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
 
FRIDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Angels at Mets 1:10 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
NFL preseason: Chargers at 49ers 4 p.m. 1500-AM
Women’s volleyball: Northwestern at Hawaii 7 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
High school football: Kailua at Castle 7:30 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Wahine volleyball preview: Setter Kate Lang
Next Story
Scoreboard – August 24, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up