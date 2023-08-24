Wahine volleyball preview: Hitter Paula Guersching

Paula Guersching likes to explore new cultures and enjoys new challenges.

It’s hard to find a better place that combines those than Hawaii.

The 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter, originally from Germany, played two seasons at Young­stown State. She made the All-Horizon League first team twice and was the player of the year as a sophomore, becoming the school’s first-ever AVCA All-America honorable mention selection.

Everything was great, but an itch for a bigger challenge in volleyball kept growing throughout the season.

Aspiring to play professionally one day, Guersching decided she needed to take a step up in competition, and what better place to do it than on an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean where jeans are largely unnecessary.

“Coming from Germany, it’s a major change, but I like exploring new cultures, and how great is it to have warm weather the whole time?” Guersching said, not needing an answer. “I really wanted to step up my volleyball game and wanted a new challenge volleyball wise.”

She knew the culture was what she wanted and any doubts about the challenge in front of her were answered on the first day of practice.

“It’s definitely way more intense than any practices I’ve had,” Guersching said. “It’s a different way they play volleyball here than I am used to playing. Like, the focus is much more on defense and passing and my strength is hitting, but it’s good for me. I want to learn how to play defense because it’s a big part of the game.”

Guersching is one of a deep group of hitters battling for playing time. As much time as she puts in to working on her all-around game, make no mistake, she was brought in for her hitting.

At Youngstown State, she ranked third nationally with 5.24 kills per set and fifth in total kills. Her 576 kills set a single- season league record during the 25-point, rally-scoring era.

Hawaii returns first-team All-Big West selection Riley Wagoner and Big West Freshman of the Year Caylen Alexander to a hitting group that also includes Kendra Ham. All three appeared in every match last season.

Guersching and freshmen Tali Hakas and Stella Adeyemi bring depth to a group that gives head coach Robyn Ah Mow plenty of options to play with.

Guersching came from a family of volleyball players. Mom, dad, sister, uncle, cousins all played volleyball back home in Germany.

At first, she never wanted to leave home, but as she got older, that urge to explore new places got the best of her.

“I knew that nobody could make me stay,” Guersching said. “If I got home sick I could go home. Nobody could make me stay here for four years. I went to Ohio for two years and now I’m here and I’m glad I did it.”

Unlike the other newcomers, Guersching had visa issues and didn’t get here until late July, just two weeks before the start of camp.

The two-a-days have been especially grueling, but it’s all necessary for her to achieve her ultimate goal.

“Obviously, two practices a day is hard on the body, but this is a challenge, I’m ready,” Guersching said. “I think this is a really good way for me to become a professional. Just being a good hitter won’t make a good player. So I’m excited.”

AT THIS POSITION

Stella Adeyemi

Riley Wagoner

Second on the team with 3.3 kills per set last year

Paula Guersching

First Youngstown State player to win Horizon League player of the year

Tali Hakas

Served two years in the Israeli Army

Caylen Alexander

Reigning Big West Freshman of the Year

Kendra Ham

Missed only three sets all of last season

Chandler Cowell

Tore ACL in May

Tyla Reese-Mane