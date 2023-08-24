Wahine volleyball preview: Libero Tayli Ikenaga

Tayli Ikenaga looks across the floor at defensive specialist Talia Edmonds and it’s not long before she hears that loud voice barking out instructions.

Halfway through her collegiate career, the 2021 Moanalua High graduate admits she might not be as vocal as others on the team, but leadership comes in different ways.

A true junior who has played in all but three matches since her arrival on campus two years ago, Ikenaga has had to grow up quickly.

That includes trying to put herself in more of a leadership role on the team now that she’s an upperclassman.

“I definitely think I’ve grown much more leadership-wise, where I definitely have had some great role models like the seniors who I have looked up to from my freshman year,” said Ikenaga, who started 26 matches at libero last season and led the team in digs for a second year in a row. “I’m an underclassman, so I kind of have to step into that role and help the newer kids and the transfers coming in and I feel like that part of me has definitely changed.”

There are six seniors on the UH Rainbow Wahine volleyball roster with varying levels of experience. Only two of them are three-time letter winners.

Ikenaga is one of five players on the team entering at least their third year with the program.

Although she, along with setter Kate Lang, both have another year of eligibility, they both referred to this season as a last chance of sorts. The bond forged among the nine returnees, led by three-year letter winners Riley Wagoner and Amber Igiede, has made this group feel collectively as one, even if they aren’t listed in the same class.

“We were definitely talking about how this is our last chance with all of our returning players,” Ikenaga said. “We feel we’ve been together for a really long time. The energy on the court is very high, the intensity is very high and we’re always getting after it. We’re always pushing ourselves to be the best we can and go as far as we can.”

Playing libero on a team coached by Robyn Ah Mow means getting all of the pushing you can handle.

The position is especially important under a head coach who demands the most out of ball control and passing.

Like a lot of liberos playing Division I, Ikenaga was a powerful outside hitter in high school at Moanalua, where she made the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Fab 15 list as a junior.

Her senior year was canceled due to COVID-19.

Time away from the court didn’t hurt her upon her arrival in Manoa. As a freshman transitioning to the position full time, she started every match and is showing no signs of slowing down these next two years.

“Watching Talia play, watching Colby (Lane) play and from years before, just watching Janelle (Gong) definitely has influenced me in how I want to play,” Ikenaga said. “I’ve tried to follow their lead and take what they had and implement into (my game), and the coaches have pushed me the whole time. If they’re not harping on you then it shows they don’t care.”

Ikenaga wears the libero jersey but has played a lot alongside Edmonds, a Michigan State transfer who led the Spartans in digs two years ago.

More often than not, the two will find themselves on the court at the same time playing two very prominent roles.

“We are always competing in the gym and she’s definitely one of the leaders on the team,” Ikenaga said. “She’s a very vocal person and that inspires me to be like that when all of the seniors leave. We’re always competing but it’s also really good fun to play with her.”

UH WAHINE VOLLEYBALL LIBEROS/DEFENSIVE SPECIALISTS

2 Colby Lane, 5-4, Jr., Honolulu

McKinley alumna walked on to the team this fall after playing at Seattle

13 Talia Edmonds, 5-7, Sr., Kalamazoo, Mich.

Michigan State transfer played in every set last year with 22 starts

16 Tayli Ikenaga, 5-5, Jr., Honolulu