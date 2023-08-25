Letter: ACLU wrong to try to stop homeless sweeps

I do and will always support individual rights, providing the individual rights do not intrude on the public’s. I am very disappointed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Hawaii’s motion to actually stop the sweeps of Honolulu’s homeless. Homelessness creates filth, health concerns and hazardous conditions.

We must all reside in harmony and respect. But when the homeless claim public common-access areas to establish their campsites, forcing the public to walk against oncoming traffic, the ACLU should be held directly responsible for these criminal acts.

ACLU Hawaii should be proactive for the people of Hawaii, who already have the highest cost of living in the nation.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

