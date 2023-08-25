Letter: Green called by fate to lead in this crisis

I was disheartened by David Shapiro’s column critical of Gov. Josh Green’s speech addressing the fire (“Green can talk our ears off — but he really shouldn’t,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Aug. 20).

I thought it was the best speech anyone could give. It was compassionate and touched people at a deep level. He promised all that could be done would be done no matter the cost and no matter how long it takes. That was the speech we needed to hear to heal.

Green has been called by fate to be in the right position at the right time when his help is needed most. He led us through the pandemic when he was lieutenant governor with knowledge based on his experience as a medical doctor, especially in the early stages when no one knew exactly what we were dealing with — before we had vaccines.

It was because of his leadership in the pandemic that he was elected governor, and now he is called to lead us through another tragedy that is in many ways more heartbreaking than the pandemic. I know Green will be here for us as we cope. Thank goodness for Gov. Josh Green!

Harmony Bentosino

Makakilo

