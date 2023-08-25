Letter: HECO’s short sellers should make a donation

Hawaiian Electric has lost about $3 billion in market capitalization as a result of the Maui wildfires. Most likely, some of that money has been captured by short sellers with Hawaii connections. Is it too much to wish that those short sellers (you know who you are!) show aloha by donating a portion of those windfall profits to aid Maui?

John Keiser

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter