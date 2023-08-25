Letter: Stop the criticism, help the people of Maui

I am saddened and ashamed of some people’s responses to what others are doing, or not doing, in the face of the Maui fire tragedy.

Some people think they have a right to criticize celebrities, agency officials, first responders, volunteer medical and supply workers and donors for what they think they should do.

We are all people, responding as we are able and willing. We all feel for the people of Maui and the visitors affected.

Stop pointing your finger at others, and focus on what you can do to help. Let us be kind to each other.

Clyde B. Morita

Kaneohe

